STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $17,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.39 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $128.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.05.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $35,508,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,045,350 shares of company stock worth $111,138,289. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

