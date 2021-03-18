Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCBFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Investec lowered Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

