Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.40

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 19042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.52.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 344.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 648,930 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $5,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 172,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.