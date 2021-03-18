Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $110.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a PE ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.66 and its 200 day moving average is $97.28. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

