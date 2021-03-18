Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen B. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $126,225.00.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ciena by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 226,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ciena by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 346,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 219,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $135,287,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

