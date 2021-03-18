Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. Steven Madden reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $37.45. 19,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,087. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -121.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Steven Madden by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

