Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,742 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 118.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.