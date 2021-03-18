Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 1,001.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

