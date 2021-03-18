Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

WPM opened at $40.12 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

