Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,512 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 250.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,575.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,304 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,131 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock opened at $225.46 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

