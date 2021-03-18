Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 420 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 131,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638 over the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

NYSE RJF opened at $120.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $124.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

