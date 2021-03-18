Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $241.56 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $145.90 and a 12 month high of $241.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.61.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.