Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 313.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,507 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,243,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,071,000 after purchasing an additional 689,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

