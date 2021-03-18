Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,002 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

