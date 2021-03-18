Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $54.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $324,321.75. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,520 shares of company stock worth $3,432,984 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

