Stifel Nicolaus Raises Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $77.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.53.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $65.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.40. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 25.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,915 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 69,550 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 770,048 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,666 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 59,320 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

