Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Extreme Networks Put Options (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 627 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,106% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $719,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $308,431.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,672.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,892 shares of company stock worth $1,375,145. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

