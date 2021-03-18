Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Zimmer Biomet Put Options (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,039 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 738% compared to the typical daily volume of 124 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

NYSE ZBH opened at $160.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,003.31, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

