Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,994 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 361% compared to the average volume of 650 call options.

Shares of NYSE:FLY opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $429.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.42. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fly Leasing in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fly Leasing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

