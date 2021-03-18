Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Advance Auto Parts Call Options (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 12,525 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,019% compared to the average volume of 591 call options.

AAP stock opened at $181.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $183.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after buying an additional 403,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after buying an additional 362,500 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

