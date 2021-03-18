Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,488 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 700% compared to the average daily volume of 561 call options.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 24.6% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,985,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 1,180,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 461,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 121,820 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 92,416 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Clarkson Capital increased their price target on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

