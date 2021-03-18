Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,225 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,613% compared to the typical volume of 82 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNYA. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 788.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,593 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

CNYA opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $35.58.

