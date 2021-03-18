Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the February 11th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.16. 23,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,331. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

