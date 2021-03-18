Stonepine Capital Management LLC Sells 196,470 Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,470 shares during the period. DiaMedica Therapeutics accounts for approximately 7.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DMAC stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DMAC shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

