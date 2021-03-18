STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,492 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.50% of STORE Capital worth $44,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,386,000 after buying an additional 3,581,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in STORE Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,488,000 after acquiring an additional 174,201 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in STORE Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after acquiring an additional 84,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $87,442,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $35.72.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.