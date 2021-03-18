Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subaru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

FUJHY opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. Subaru has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Subaru had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Subaru will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

