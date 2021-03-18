Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.03

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.03 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 2432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUOPY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Sumco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumco Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.