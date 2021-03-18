Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB set a C$35.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.98.

TSE:SU opened at C$28.83 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.69%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

