Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $7.96. 167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

About Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

