Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $1.62

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.78. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 8,964,502 shares changing hands.

SNDL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 7.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Sundial Growers by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

