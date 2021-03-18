Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.24 and last traded at $33.87. Approximately 3,613,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,442,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOVA. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 17,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $754,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $8,841,517.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,902 shares of company stock valued at $18,871,110 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 125,609 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 129,093 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 49,816 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

