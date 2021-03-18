Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.28

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.28 and last traded at C$14.24, with a volume of 35549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.67.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.62%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,339.75.

About Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

