SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.34. SurgePays shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 2,346,045 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

SurgePays Company Profile (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial and telecommunications services in the United States. It offers discounted talk, text, and 4G LTE data wireless plans; subsidized wireless service to qualifying low income customers; SurgePhone Volt 5XL smartphones; and SurgePays Visa cards.

