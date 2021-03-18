Susquehanna Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential downside of 46.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.45. 106,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,674. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $78.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Insiders have sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock worth $289,358,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.