SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $510.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SVB Financial Group traded as high as $566.11 and last traded at $561.07, with a volume of 8668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $544.64.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.81.

In other news, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

