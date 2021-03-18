Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Shares Gap Down to $9.90

Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $9.25. Synalloy shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $91.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%.

In other news, VP Sarah M. Cunningham sold 8,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $84,731.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,564.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synalloy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Synalloy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synalloy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synalloy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

