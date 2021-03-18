Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CFO Sells $28,646.58 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.