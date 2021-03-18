Synlogic (SYBX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ SYBX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.14. 7,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $144.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

