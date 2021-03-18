SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 652,350 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 22.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 6.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 49.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.89.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $104.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $106.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

