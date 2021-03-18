Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.02. Synovus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 342.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.50. 1,348,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.