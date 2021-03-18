Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 145.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 79.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,153.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

