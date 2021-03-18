Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.29

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $173.79 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.28 or 0.00348856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003473 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 608,615,267 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.