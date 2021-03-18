T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $190.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Shares of TMUS opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

