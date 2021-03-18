T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $174.72 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $179.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

