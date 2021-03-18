Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,048,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,662 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.5% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $332,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after buying an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,013,880,000 after buying an additional 130,578 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,638,091,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after buying an additional 676,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.25. 188,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,974,968. The firm has a market cap of $602.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

