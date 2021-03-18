Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ (SKT) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $17.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -432.39 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

