Tap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $549,718.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. Tap has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and $549,718.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tap has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.00634868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00068813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00025214 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00034037 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (XTP) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

