Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Short Interest Down 28.3% in February

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the February 11th total of 178,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TARO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TARO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.86. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,719. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.74. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.63 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 10,399.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 149,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,718,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 412,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 70,444 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

