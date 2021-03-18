Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the February 11th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.05. 22,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTCF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

