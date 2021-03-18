TD Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF)

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CCORF opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

